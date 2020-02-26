Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Bridget Swanner-Truxillo

Bridget Swanner-Truxillo Obituary
Bridget Swanner-Truxillo

Maryville - Swanner-Truxillo, Bridget age 37 of Maryville, TN passed away on February 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Swanner. She is survived by her mother, Tammy Green; fiancé, Jose Sanchez; grandmother, Jayne Hensley; children, Ashlee, Taylor, Keria, Kayla, Abigail, Justus; brother, Jonathan Swanner. A private Celebration of Life will be held. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Swanner-Tuxillo family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
