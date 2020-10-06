1/1
Bridgette Antionette Robinson
1960 - 2020
Bridgette Antionette Robinson was born April 15, 1960 in Cleveland, Ohio to Charles Jones and Marye Robinson. She entered eternal rest joining her heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Bridgette genuinely loved serving the Lord and helping others. She has faithfully served as a church member and in ministry, beginning as a child at Grace Tabernacle COGIC under the late Bishop H. Jenkins Bell. As an adult she served on the usher board; and on the hospitality committee at Trinity Tabernacle COGIC and Greater Shiloh Church. Bridgette's favorite gospel songs were "I Will Make the Darkness Light" and "Lord, I just want to thank you."

Bridgette graduated Austin-East High School, Class of 1978, and attended Knoxville College. Bridgette worked as a Pharmacy Technician for many years at the College Homes Pharmacy under the prominent Dr. Frye. A devoted mother, grandmother, supportive daughter, sister and faithful church member, Bridgette will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by her family and friends.

Preceded in death by her father, Charles Jones, devoted father, Robert Robinson grandparents, Andy and Sallie Kyle and nephew, Justin Jackson.

Left to celebrate her life and cherish her memory are her daughter, Genesha Bailey; granddaughter, Saylor Grace Dunn; god daughter, Roshannah Nolan; special friend, Eugene Bailey Sr.; mother, Marye Robinson; sisters, Kimulesha and Shavonne Robinson, Cheree (William) Mathis; brothers, Todd and Donald Robinson; devoted nephew, Anthony Gray Jr.; aunt, Nellie Thompson; uncles, James Robert and Andy Kyle Jr.; devoted friends, Kimberly Satterfield, Jamesena Thompson Yolanda Cole, Verita Long, and Kerri Jackson; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Thursday, October 8, 2020, a public walkthrough visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a service to follow at Trinity Tabernacle Church of God at 2615 Washington Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Social Distancing and face masks are required. Interment will take place at Highland South Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the visitation. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
Memories & Condolences
October 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy, prayers. So sorry to hear about the loss of bridge, I'm sadden. RIP
Freta miller
Acquaintance
