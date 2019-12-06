Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:45 AM
Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Mascot, TN
Knoxville - Giaquinto, Brigitt Cowden age 59, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father Jimmy Cowden. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Anthony Giaquinto, beloved son Clint LaRue (Lora), her cherished grandson Zachary, the light of her life and adventure partner, step-grandsons Jeremy and Matthew Smith, mother Marlene Phillips Tarwater, siblings: Danny Cowden (Kim), Jill Cowden Schrock (Todd), Betsy Knaffl Allen (Ron); and many close nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Our kind, beautiful Brigitt adored her family and friends. She enjoyed being around water and nature. She is truly lighting up heaven now with her one-of-a-kind smile. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 8, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:45 am at Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Mascot for an 11:00 am graveside service officiated by Steve Lusk. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
