Brilla Mallicoat Young
Brilla Mallicoat Young age 90 passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020
She lived in Knoxville TN for several years where she was a member of Ballcamp Baptist Church, and lived in Whitesburg TN for the past few years.
Brilla grew up in Grainger County TN. She graduated from East TN Baptist Hospital school of nursing and went on to complete her Degree of Public Health at University of Chapel Hill N.C.
In her early life she taught school in Grainger County and for many years worked for the Knox County Health Department.
Preceded in death by her husband James L. Young, 1 sister, 8 brothers and 2 nephews.
Survived by her loving and devoted sister Joann Mallicoat of Whitesburg TN, step daughter Patricia Bryant from Nashville TN, several nieces, nephews , great nieces , nephews, great great nieces and nephews.
Brilla was always a giver of her heart and time to all those she loved. She was a big animal and nature lover.
Visitation will be at Mayes Mortuary, Morristown, TN on Sunday March 1, 2020 from 2-4 pm with services at 4pm.
Interment immediately following in Bethesda Cemetery, Morristown, TN
In lieu of flowers family request any donations to go to Cerebral Palsy Organization, 142 west 57th Street, Floor 11 New York, NY 10019, or [email protected] in memory of her brother Lawrence Mallicoat.
Arrangements by MAYES MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020