It has been 2 years ago 9/9/2017 since you left this world and took flight to your eternal home in Heaven. It is hard to breath,eat or even sleep with you away. I feel your presence every day and look at your picture with that smile that never goes away. You were and always will be my role model. I miss you so much but love what you left behind (your love for ALL). I celebrate 2 years of your NEW life & "OH YES" I will see you again.

Love MOM, Aunt's, Uncle's, Cousins & extended family. I love you BRITT..

Until next time. MOM
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 10, 2019
