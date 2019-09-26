Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Court
Seymour, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brittany Monger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brittany Nicole Monger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brittany Nicole Monger Obituary
Brittany Nicole Monger

South Knoxville - Brittany Nicole Monger, age 30 of South Knoxville, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. She attended Seymour High School.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy Monger, Paul and Betty Jones; great-grandmother Edna Monger; great-grandfather Earl Jones (Bones)

Survivors:

Children: Mavis Suzanne Hill and Aaliyah Grace Hill

Mother: Sandee Jones (Kendall)

Father: Tommy Monger and wife Jamie

Brother: Keaton Monger

Sister: McKenna Monger

Grandmother: Helen Monger

Step Brother: Chris Beck

Father of her children: Daniel Hill

Special Friend: Rachel Hopkins

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to P.O. Box 6007, Knoxville, TN 37914 for her children's college fund.

A memorial visitation will be 5-7 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (865)577-2807. Online condolences may be made at

www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brittany's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now