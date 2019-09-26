|
|
Brittany Nicole Monger
South Knoxville - Brittany Nicole Monger, age 30 of South Knoxville, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. She attended Seymour High School.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy Monger, Paul and Betty Jones; great-grandmother Edna Monger; great-grandfather Earl Jones (Bones)
Survivors:
Children: Mavis Suzanne Hill and Aaliyah Grace Hill
Mother: Sandee Jones (Kendall)
Father: Tommy Monger and wife Jamie
Brother: Keaton Monger
Sister: McKenna Monger
Grandmother: Helen Monger
Step Brother: Chris Beck
Father of her children: Daniel Hill
Special Friend: Rachel Hopkins
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to P.O. Box 6007, Knoxville, TN 37914 for her children's college fund.
A memorial visitation will be 5-7 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (865)577-2807. Online condolences may be made at
www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019