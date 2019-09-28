Services
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
Loudon - Brittie Arizona Russell Jenkins Jones, age 98, of Loudon, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a member of East Hills Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, James H. and Mary Anne Oody Russell; brothers, Will, LeRoy, Tom, Jesse, Floyd, Lonnie, John C., Arthur and Guy Russell; sisters, Mary, Dora Belle, and Gladys; husbands, Coyle Jenkins and Blaine Jones; son-in-law, Richard Hensley; and daughter-in-law, Judy Jenkins. Arizona is survived by her sons, Harlan Jenkins and Garry Jenkins and wife, Sherry; daughters, Jewell Hensley and Carolyn and Richard Hamil; grandchildren, Ricky, Gregg, Tammy, Mike, Dustin, Jeffery, Penny, Todd and Travis; fourteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Elizabeth Jenkins; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caregivers at River Grove Nursing Home. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Loudon Funeral Home, with Rev. Gary Cook officiating. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, prior to the funeral service. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Jones family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 28, 2019
