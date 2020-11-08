Brodrick LaMont HayesAbrazo, AZ - Brodrick LaMont Hayes, born December 29, 1978, transitioned from this life November 1, 2020 at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital at 9:17 am pacific time.Brodrick was a loving dad; son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. He was employed at House Hasson Warehouse. He left Knoxville October 28, 2020 on a flight to Phoenix, Arizona to start a new life when he became ill.Preceded in death by sister, Bethany Hayes; grandmothers, Emma Hayes and Sallie Wilkerson, and two aunts.Brodrick will be missed immensely by his children; Katysia, Brodrick Jr., Kasaria, Brylin, JaQuaviest, Brodasia, Nevaeh, and Javon, grandson, whom he adored so much, Brandon McMilliun, parents; Shelia Lindsey and Charles and Darlene Hayes, brothers; Charles IV, Johathan, Charljuan, and Harry, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousin, and many other friends and family too numerous to name.Family will receive friends, 11:00a.m.-12:00 noon, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 12:00 noon, Rev. Glenn Taylor, OfficiatingInterment Mount Olive Cemetery.Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary