Brodrick LaMont Hayes
1978 - 2020
Brodrick LaMont Hayes

Abrazo, AZ - Brodrick LaMont Hayes, born December 29, 1978, transitioned from this life November 1, 2020 at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital at 9:17 am pacific time.

Brodrick was a loving dad; son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. He was employed at House Hasson Warehouse. He left Knoxville October 28, 2020 on a flight to Phoenix, Arizona to start a new life when he became ill.

Preceded in death by sister, Bethany Hayes; grandmothers, Emma Hayes and Sallie Wilkerson, and two aunts.

Brodrick will be missed immensely by his children; Katysia, Brodrick Jr., Kasaria, Brylin, JaQuaviest, Brodasia, Nevaeh, and Javon, grandson, whom he adored so much, Brandon McMilliun, parents; Shelia Lindsey and Charles and Darlene Hayes, brothers; Charles IV, Johathan, Charljuan, and Harry, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousin, and many other friends and family too numerous to name.

Family will receive friends, 11:00a.m.-12:00 noon, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 12:00 noon, Rev. Glenn Taylor, Officiating

Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
NOV
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
