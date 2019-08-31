Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Little Leaf Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Little Leaf Missionary Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Carter's Bluff Cemetery
Oliver Springs, TN
Bronce Griffin Obituary
Bronce Griffin

Oliver Springs - Bronce Odell Griffin departed this earthly life on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, while a resident of Courtyards Senior Living Facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Mr. Griffin was born June 21, 1926, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, to the parentage of the late Walter and Laura Griffin.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Griffin is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Barbara deAllen Coates Griffin and his siblings: Pauline, Alfred, Catheline, Samretta, Marzell and George Alyce.

He attended Methodist Hill Elementary School in Oliver Springs and Nelson Merry High School in Jefferson City. He graduated Cum Laude from Knoxville College, where he was President of Omega Psi Phi. He served in the Philippines during WW II.

For three years, Mr. Griffin was an educator at Albert Harris High School in Martinsville, Virginia. In 1973, he was employed as a chemical analysis at Tennessee Valley Authority. After 31 years of service, he retired from TVA as a supervisor.

Mr. Griffin professed hope in Christ at an early age and was a member of Little Leaf Missionary Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, where he served faithfully until his wife's and his declining health. During the early years, he was a member of the Brotherhood Society which eventually became the Laymen's Boys Club. He organized a scouting program that included White and African American boys. His focus with scouts was field trips…and there were numerous ones to Tom Black Track, Power Plants, fishing trips, UT Arboretum, the Museum of Atomic Energy and to Cape Canaveral in Florida to name a few. At Little Leaf, he also served as a deacon, Sunday School Superintendent for 20 years, taught Bible classes, sang in the choir, and was a member of the Senior Missionary Society and the Laymen's Ministry.

He enjoyed building houses, traveling, and playing tennis. He was an avid sports fan. In fact, he played football in high school and is known to have made the longest touchdown in Campbell High School's football history.

Those left to lament in the memory of his afterglow are his devoted two daughters Broncine (Steve) Carter of Laurel, MD, and Ronolda (Robert) Dooley of Falls Church, VA; three sons, Gregory (Mitzi) Griffin of Oliver Springs, TN, Joe Bradley (Marilyn) Griffin and Dr. Tchad (Suzanne) Griffin all of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Monika (Nate) Ward of Lanham, MD, Amanda (Yok) Weaver and Jessica Griffin all of Murfreesboro, TN, Joshua Griffin (Camden) of Nashville, TN, Chilae Frazier of Knoxville, TN, Charles Frazier of Los Angeles, CA, and Keith Griffin of Knoxville, TN; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Cope and Victor Ward of Lanham, MD, Myles and Adelin Weaver of Murfreesboro, TN, and Caidyn Frazier of Los Angeles, CA; one sister, Alma Fletcher of Oliver Springs, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Little Leaf Missionary Baptist Church with the Elder Thomas W. Dews officiating. Internment will follow at Carter's Bluff Cemetery in Oliver Springs.

The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online register book is available at www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 31, 2019
