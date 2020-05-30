Bronson Atkins
1998 - 2020
Bronson Atkins

Knoxville - Bronson Jared Atkins, age 21 of Knoxville, born December 18, 1998, earned his wings Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020.

A graduate of Fulton High Class is 2019, he was in Special Olympics, and received medals in track & field, ice skating, bowling, bocce ball, and basketball.

His infectious smile, bearhugs, high fives and love for everyone will be greatly missed by so many; including his family members, friends, classmates, peer students, and most of all, his mother Becky, and three special kids (Mackenzye, Gavin and Gage), his "PARTNERS IN CRIME".

Special thanks to his Fulton family for everything, especially his special ed teacher Michael Sowards at Holston Middle, who never gave up on his abilities and made it to where he earned his Special Olympics 2012 Athlete of the Year.

Bronson will be GREATLY missed and loved by all who knew him.

"You found that rainbow connection" - Love, Mom

The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 7:00pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, followed by a 7:00pm Celebration of Life service, Rev. Harry Atkins officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:15am Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel to leave in procession for a 11:00am graveside service at New Gray Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
JUN
1
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
JUN
2
Funeral service
10:15 AM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
JUN
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Gray Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
