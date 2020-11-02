Brook Douglas Horne



Knoxville - Brook Douglas Horne, age 48, entered into the arms of his Savior on October 25, 2020.



Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, to his beloved parents, Brook was a lifelong resident of the Farragut community and was a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church. Brook was a graduate of Farragut High School class of 1990 and attended the University of Tennessee. Brook was a commercial developer with Horne Properties, Inc.



Brook was known for his strong faith in the Lord, a heart of gold, his quick wit and humor, and his total devotion to his immediate and extended family and friends.



Brook was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grace and Alvin Horne and Avery Presley.



Brook is survived by his beloved parents Doug and Brenda, his loving sister Susie, "Brother"-in- Law Jay Beeler, loving and devoted wife Katrina, precious children Palmer Grace, Baylor Brook, and Julia. Brook is also survived by his grandmother, Edith Presley; his mother-in-law, Janice Logan; and special friend, Jim Hickman. He is loved and adored by many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many, many life long friends. And his best fur buddy, Bishop.



John 3:16



"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. "



How blessed we are to know God, to hold firmly to HIS promise that we will see Brook again, life in the body is over in the twinkling of an eye, and the moment we take our last breath eternal life begins on this side of heavens door. It isn't "goodbye" but we will "see you again." Until then Brook, "We love you so much and we will carry you in our hearts'!



A private service was held for the family. Special thanks to lifelong friend and pastoral counselor Eileen Setliffe Bowman for officiating the service.



Berry Highland Memorial of Knoxville handled the arrangements.









