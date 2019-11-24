|
|
Brown Lewis Gardner
Powell - Brown Lewis Gardner of Powell, TN formerly of Charleston, WV went to heaven after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Marla T. Gardner; daughters, Elizabeth Hayes and husband Brian, Margaret Tankersley and Rhonda Malloy and husband Adam; seven grandchildren; sister, Margaret Grassie; numerous nieces and nephews as well as other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, from 6:00pm - 7:30pm. Condolences may be left to the family at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019