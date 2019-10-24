|
Bruce Alexander Logan, Jr.
Bruce Alexander Logan Jr., born October 13, 1970 in Denver, Colorado departed this life, October 19, 2019 at Atrium Health Pineville, North Carolina.
Survived by wife, Andrea Logan; children, Bryce Logan, MarQuan Brabson, Montyshia (Brabson) Logan, Mya Essie and Cuben Roberts; parents, Bruce Logan Sr. and LaDalia Logan; siblings, Lydia (Peebles) Adams and Sheneka Logan; grandfather, Willie Robinson; Godparents, Dr. Joseph and Mildred Smith; 1 niece, 3 nephews and a host of other family and friends to include, his service dog, Sy ; devoted member of New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church prior to locating to North Carolina were he attended New Life Fellowship and Beloved Church.
Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:00 noon, Saturday at New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; funeral service, 12:00 noon, Rev. Dr. Joseph Smith, Officiating.
Interment 11:30 a.m., Monday, E. Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019