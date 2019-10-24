Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Interment
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
E. Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Logan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Alexander Logan Jr.


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Alexander Logan Jr. Obituary
Bruce Alexander Logan, Jr.

Bruce Alexander Logan Jr., born October 13, 1970 in Denver, Colorado departed this life, October 19, 2019 at Atrium Health Pineville, North Carolina.

Survived by wife, Andrea Logan; children, Bryce Logan, MarQuan Brabson, Montyshia (Brabson) Logan, Mya Essie and Cuben Roberts; parents, Bruce Logan Sr. and LaDalia Logan; siblings, Lydia (Peebles) Adams and Sheneka Logan; grandfather, Willie Robinson; Godparents, Dr. Joseph and Mildred Smith; 1 niece, 3 nephews and a host of other family and friends to include, his service dog, Sy ; devoted member of New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church prior to locating to North Carolina were he attended New Life Fellowship and Beloved Church.

Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:00 noon, Saturday at New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; funeral service, 12:00 noon, Rev. Dr. Joseph Smith, Officiating.

Interment 11:30 a.m., Monday, E. Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now