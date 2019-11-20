Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Knoxville - Bruce A. Smith, age 59, lost his battle with cancer on November 18, 2019. Bruce was born in Greenwich, New York to Richard and Marjorie Smith. He served in the 549th Engineer Battalion, US Army in Karlsruhle, Germany from 1979 to 1983. Bruce worked for the City of Knoxville Codes Enforcement Department for over 20 years. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Marjorie Smith; brothers, Kevin and David. He is survived by spouse, Tandara Smith; son, Ryan Smith; step daughter, Samantha Resto, all of Knoxville; brother Randy Smith(Harriet) of Greenwich, New York; sisters Kathy (Pete) Baldwin of Ghushan, New York and Brenda (Danny) Edrick of Bennington, Vermont and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to a cancer fund in his name. A Memorial Service will be held 6 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Road, Knoxville, TN 37920 www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
