Bruce Bryant



Knoxville - Walter (Bruce) Bryant, age 65, of Knoxville, born August 6, 1954, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.



Bruce is the son of Mary and James Bryant, who preceded him in death. He is also preceded by sister, Dorothy; and brothers, Wayne and Richard (Dick). He is survived by brothers, Sam, Ken, Jim, Tom and David.; and several nieces and nephews. Internment will be private.









