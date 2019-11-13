|
|
Bruce Clifford Harrington, Jr.
Knoxville - Bruce Clifford Harrington, Jr., age 78, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at UT Medical Center. He was a faithful member of Alice Bell Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra Treece Harrington; sister, Betty Harrington Bolen and parents, Bruce C and Erma Harrington, Sr. Bruce is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Bruce C. Harrington, III and Sandia R Harrington; daughter and son-in-law, C. Paige McCall and James L. McCall; grandchildren, Sarah Harrington, Bruce A. Harrington, Emily Harrington, Nicholas McCall, and Devin McCall; great grandchild, Paisley Pinkney. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at Alice Bell Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Richard Spencer officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2:45 pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 3:00 pm graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alice Bell Baptist Church. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019