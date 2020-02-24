|
Bruce Clifford Jordan, Sr.
Etowah - Bruce Clifford Jordan, Sr., 83, a long-time resident of the Pinehurst community in Etowah, TN, passed away on February 23, 2020 at his home.
Preceded in death by his spouse, June Sneed Jordan; siblings, Paul Jordan, Earl Jordan, Horace Jordan, Wanda Jordan Seal, Raymond Jordan, and Catherine Jordan Jones.
Survivors include his three sons and their wives, Cliff and Jennifer L. Jordan, Norman and Marianne Jordan, Dwight and Jennifer M. Jordan; grandchildren, Anna Jordan Drury, Jacob Jordan, Will Jordan, Claire Jordan Manning, Elizabeth Jordan, Andrew Jordan and Emma Jordan; brothers H.P. Jordan and Herman Jordan; cousin and close friend Bud Hopson; honorary son and daughter Moises and Nancy Contreras; grandchildren that adopted him, Kristen Contreras, Megan McGuire and Elizabeth Owens.
Bruce was born on May 26, 1936 in Washburn, TN to the late Frank and Mae Welch Jordan. He was a graduate of Carson Newman College and the University of Tennessee. Bruce served as a principal at Washburn School straight out of Carson Newman College. After serving there, he moved his young family to McMinn County to become the first principal of Mountain View Elementary School. After serving at Mountain View, he went on to serve as the first principal of McMinn Central High School. From there, he went on to become the County Superintendent for McMinn County Schools where he served for 12 years as the Director of Schools. After these years in leadership, he then went on to teach 6th grade math at Mountain View for four years. This was his first time to directly teach students, and he loved the experience. After retiring from education, he went on to serve as an agent for Shelter Insurance Company for ten years. He enjoyed watching his sons play high school and college sports, loved to garden and listen to southern gospel music. Most of all, he loved being with his family.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Rev. Herman Jordan officiating. Family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home. Pall bearers include Jacob Jordan, Will Jordan, Andrew Jordan, Benjamin Stiles, Anthony Russell, and Ryan Russell.
Family will have a private burial at later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the McMinn County Education Foundation, P.O. Box 2, Athens, TN, 37371-0002.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020