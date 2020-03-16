|
|
Bruce Hayes, Jr.
Kodak - Hayes, Jr., Bruce G. "Moe", age 75 of Kodak; born April 2, 1944, went to be with his Lord and Savior March 15, 2020 at Park West Hospital. Moe will be missed by those who knew him, especially the most beloved family & friends who supported him through his illness.
Preceded in death by parents, Bruce & Willie Maude (Cate) Hayes; sister, Dot; brother, Billy; mother & father-in-law, Burl & Vada (Fisher) McMillan.
Survivors include, love of his life & wife of 52 years, Shanna Ruth Hayes; sisters, Polly Baggett & Ada (Mark) Hickman; brothers, Alvin (Bobbie), Wayne, Kenneth (Sherrie), Cedar (Marsha) Hayes. Several cousins, nieces and nephews that loved him.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home, Rev. Ronnie White officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Beech Springs Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Pallbearers: Jesse Hayes, Alden & Travis Dunlap, Earl Ward, Barry Eddins and Brandon Anderson, Honorary Pallbearers will be remaining nephews and former co-workers at Swaggerty Sausage Co. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorder Foundation, 242 Heritage Park Drive, Suite 105, Murfreesboro, TN 37219.
Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com.
Services provided by McCarty-Evergreen, 7426 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37924
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020