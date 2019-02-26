|
Bruce Houser
Knoxville, TN
Bruce Houser - 83, of Knoxville, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 23, 2019. Bruce was a member of Riverview Baptist Church for many years. Bruce was known for many things; being a
deacon, a singer, an honorable veteran, and an all-around good guy. Most of all though Bruce's greatest accomplishments were being a husband, a father, a friend, and greatest of all a child of the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Mertie Houser. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Frances Houser; son, Brad (Marla) Houser; grandchildren, Alex, Isaac, and Morgan Houser; several nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Steve Hancock, Rev. Rick Rice, and Rev. Brock Webster officiating. Family and friends will gather at Bridges Funeral Home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:15 AM to go in
procession to Asbury Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside
service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019