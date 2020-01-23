|
|
Bruce L Smith
Knoxville - Bruce L. Smith, age 76, passed away January 22, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center. He was a member of First Baptist Concord. Bruce was born and raised in Battlecreek, Michigan. He received an Electrical Engineering degree from Michigan State University, where he met his wife of 52 years, Jane. Bruce worked at various places through the years, including time in Saudi Arabia. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Bruce enjoyed his retirement doing landscaping for his condo association, spending lots of time with family and friends, and loved helping others. He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Rhoda Smith; and brother, Doug Smith. Bruce is survived by his wife, Jane; sons, Matthew (Lauren) and Jason (Jessica) Smith; grandchildren, Isabella and Emory Smith; niece, Cathy Petrus; and many lifelong friends. Family will receive friends 2-3:30pm Sunday at the Chapel of First Baptist Concord with a service to celebrate Bruce's life to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to KARM or Second Harvest Food Bank.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020