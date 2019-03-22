|
|
Bruce Lafayette Harrington
Knoxville, TN
Harrington, Bruce Lafayette, 78, of Knoxville, TN passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Ross and Mable Harrington; brothers, Eugene and Henry Harrington. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Betty Harrington; brother, Bill (Loretta) Harrington; sister-in-law, Betty Harrington; nephews, Hal and Kelly Harrington; niece, Sheena Bryan; great niece, Haley Harrington; great nephew, Hunter Harrington. The family held a private graveside at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019