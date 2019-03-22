Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
For more information about
Bruce Harrington
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Lafayette Harrington

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruce Lafayette Harrington Obituary
Bruce Lafayette Harrington

Knoxville, TN

Harrington, Bruce Lafayette, 78, of Knoxville, TN passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Ross and Mable Harrington; brothers, Eugene and Henry Harrington. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Betty Harrington; brother, Bill (Loretta) Harrington; sister-in-law, Betty Harrington; nephews, Hal and Kelly Harrington; niece, Sheena Bryan; great niece, Haley Harrington; great nephew, Hunter Harrington. The family held a private graveside at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now