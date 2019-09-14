|
Bruce Poplin
Madisonville - Poplin, Rev. Bruce E., age 77, of Madisonville, completed his journey 8:57 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home. "Rev." pastored churches in Monroe County and served as interim pastor several times over his 40 years of ministry. He made a total of 17 trips to the former Soviet Union and the Crimea between 1993 and 2002. Preceded in death by parents, Macie Hugh Poplin and Ina Mae Burrow Poplin, sisters and spouses, Imogene Roberts (Roy Frank), Winona Carroll (Tom), Ellen Whitehead (Sterling), Sarah Lou Anderson (Gordon), brothers and sister-in-law, Hugh Poplin, James and Johnnie Ruth Poplin. Survivors, wife of 58 years, Deloris Stakely Poplin, son and daughter-in-law, Andrew J. and Debbie Poplin, daughters and son-in-law, Cissy Joslin, Beth and Chip Wooldridge, grandchildren and spouses, Lauren Morrison and Chris, Ashlyn Poplin-Hall and Jeff, Bryce Joslin and Amber, Tiffanie Brinson and Neil, Chase Joslin, Zachery Wooldridge and Mary Lynn, Kylie Keith and Tyler, Ainsley Wooldridge, Sydney Wooldridge, Caden Wooldridge, great-grandchildren, Callaway Woodie, Elladee Woodie, Caston Joslin, Olivia Morrison, Alexia Morrison, sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and George Collins, sister-in-law, Marion Poplin. Funeral 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Doug Alexander officiating. Interment Haven Hill Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019