1/1
Bruce Robertson Swaggerty
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Robertson Swaggerty

South Knoxville - Bruce Robertson Swaggerty, age 80 of South Knoxville, went to meet his Heavenly Father on August 21, 2020 at Asbury Place, Maryville, TN with UT Hospice Care after a brief illness with cancer. He was the third grandson (with many more to follow) of Henry and Ella Mae (Sutton) McCarter. He was the third son of Robertson and Oma (McCarter) Swaggerty, born March 4, 1940 in Sevier County, TN. He was a life-long member of Burnetts Creek Baptist Church. He was born with intellectual disabilities and never learned to read or write but loved to work on any kind of motor and usually got it running even if it was jury-rigged.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Ella Mae (Sutton) McCarter; mother and father, Oma (McCarter) and Robertson Swaggerty; brothers, Glenn and Blane Swaggerty; nephew, Darrell Swaggerty; brother-in-law, Mark Gerth; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

His survivors include: sister, Bethona (Swaggerty) Gerth; sister-in-law, Dorothy Swaggerty; nephew, Bill Swaggerty; nieces, Danielle (Daniel) Roach and Tamra (Adam) Bell; great-nephews, Drew Swaggerty, Mason Roach, Nathaniel and Connor Bell; and great-niece, Halle Roach.

A special thank you to Shakara for the loving care she gave him and who was his caregiver for the last three years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have graveside services at Huskey Cemetery in Cosby, TN on September 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM. We welcome anyone who wants to attend but strongly encourage the use of face masks. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Huskey Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved