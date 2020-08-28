Bruce Robertson Swaggerty
South Knoxville - Bruce Robertson Swaggerty, age 80 of South Knoxville, went to meet his Heavenly Father on August 21, 2020 at Asbury Place, Maryville, TN with UT Hospice Care after a brief illness with cancer. He was the third grandson (with many more to follow) of Henry and Ella Mae (Sutton) McCarter. He was the third son of Robertson and Oma (McCarter) Swaggerty, born March 4, 1940 in Sevier County, TN. He was a life-long member of Burnetts Creek Baptist Church. He was born with intellectual disabilities and never learned to read or write but loved to work on any kind of motor and usually got it running even if it was jury-rigged.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Ella Mae (Sutton) McCarter; mother and father, Oma (McCarter) and Robertson Swaggerty; brothers, Glenn and Blane Swaggerty; nephew, Darrell Swaggerty; brother-in-law, Mark Gerth; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
His survivors include: sister, Bethona (Swaggerty) Gerth; sister-in-law, Dorothy Swaggerty; nephew, Bill Swaggerty; nieces, Danielle (Daniel) Roach and Tamra (Adam) Bell; great-nephews, Drew Swaggerty, Mason Roach, Nathaniel and Connor Bell; and great-niece, Halle Roach.
A special thank you to Shakara for the loving care she gave him and who was his caregiver for the last three years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have graveside services at Huskey Cemetery in Cosby, TN on September 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM. We welcome anyone who wants to attend but strongly encourage the use of face masks. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
