Bruce Robinson
Bruce Robinson

Knoxville - Bruce Robinson age 83, of Knoxville, TN formerly of Middlesboro, KY passed away on Thursday November 5, 2020. He began his ministry at Alder Springs Baptist Church in LaFollette, TN where he met his lifelong bride of 57 years, Jeanette, whom he cherished and adored. He served a number of Baptist churches including Big Emory (Harriman,TN), Royce (Oak Ridge, TN), 1st Baptist (Pennington Gap, VA), Valley Hills (Bristol, TN), and West Lonsdale (Knoxville, TN), where he served the last 23 years of his ministry. While pastoring at West Lonsdale, Bruce also served as a trustee for Lifeway Christian Service for 10 years, with 2 of those years as chairman. Upon retirement, he served as interim pastor for a number of churches in Blount and Knox counties. Bruce thoroughly loved the congregations he served. His profound love and care for his family was deeply felt by his wife, sons, grandchildren and great grandchild, as well as his extended family and friends. Bruce served in the US Air Force for 4 years. He was an avid nature lover and enjoyed hiking the Great Smoky Mountains, receiving his 500 mile pin from the Park. He also greatly enjoyed traveling with his wife. Preceded in death by his parents Fernde and Melva Robinson and sister, Dana Robinson. Survived by his wife, Jeanette Robinson and two sons, Lance and Blake Robinson; grandchildren, Luke, Brianna, and Ally Robinson; great grandchild, Penelope Robinson; sister, Iva Jeanne Foister; nephew, Anthony Foister and wife Pam; great nephew, Daniel Foister. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bruce's name may be made to The West Lonsdale Baptist Church Building Fund, 2720 Dayton St NW, Knoxville, TN 37921. Friends may call at their convenience at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.rosemortuary.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
