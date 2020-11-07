Bruce Ronald BentleyKnoxville - Bruce Ronald Bentley, age 77 of Knoxville passed away unexpectedly November 4. Bruce was a dedicated Father, and loving Grandfather. He served in the AirForce, and logged over 5 million miles accident free as a U. S. K bei by by by Postal mail carrier. Bruce loved playing music, horse racing and time with family. He was preceded in death by his father Paul Bentley, mother, Juanita McBee Jones, and brothers Jeff and Jim Jones. He is survived by sisters, Jennifer, Brenda and Serena; daughters, Carol Pederson and Sheri Warner; grandchildren Seth and Ryan Shanks, and Logan, Blake, Jessica, and Kylie Pederson. A military service will be held 11:30am Friday, November 13 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.