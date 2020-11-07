1/1
Bruce Ronald Bentley
{ "" }
Bruce Ronald Bentley

Knoxville - Bruce Ronald Bentley, age 77 of Knoxville passed away unexpectedly November 4. Bruce was a dedicated Father, and loving Grandfather. He served in the AirForce, and logged over 5 million miles accident free as a U. S. K bei by by by Postal mail carrier. Bruce loved playing music, horse racing and time with family. He was preceded in death by his father Paul Bentley, mother, Juanita McBee Jones, and brothers Jeff and Jim Jones. He is survived by sisters, Jennifer, Brenda and Serena; daughters, Carol Pederson and Sheri Warner; grandchildren Seth and Ryan Shanks, and Logan, Blake, Jessica, and Kylie Pederson. A military service will be held 11:30am Friday, November 13 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Service
11:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
