Bruce Wayne Brown



Bruce Wayne Brown, age 69, of Jefferson City, TN (recently of Johnson City) passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.



He was a member of Flat Gap Baptist Church, where he previously served as the Music Director and a Deacon. He was a member of Mossy Creek Lodge #343 and Past Patron of Holston #384 Order of the Eastern Star.



Bruce was a 30-year employee of H. T. Hackney Company in Knoxville and the owner of Brown Security, where he installed and serviced alarm systems for much of Jefferson and the surrounding counties.



He was preceded in death by his parents: Carlyle (Bud) and Clara (Penny) Brown; brother: Art Brown.



Survivors include his wife: Claudia Brown of Johnson City; four children: Michael Brown and wife, Sara, of Murfreesboro, TN, Amanda Angelo and husband, Bryan of Bartlett, TX, Amber McCune and Ray Queen of Johnson City, TN, and Nick McCune of Johnson City; eight grandchildren; siblings: John Brown, Diane Brown, Mark Brown and wife, Nancy, and Michelle Jockers and husband, Michael; along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.



Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville, is in charge of arrangements.









