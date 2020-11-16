1/1
Bryan Allen Mullins
Loudon - Bryan Allen Mullins age 26 of Loudon passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was a member of Howards Chapel Baptist Church in Vonore. Bryan was an employee of Hamilton Equipment in Knoxville. He loved racing dirt bikes, riding four wheelers and riding in the dirt. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy Mullins, Pawpaw Barney Tipton; cousins, Brent Tipton and Zachary Mullins. Bryan is survived by his son, Ryder Mullins; mother, Tammy Cannady; father, Brad Mullins and wife, Ann; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Jennifer Mullins; sister and brother-in-law, Sheena and Sam Fischer; nieces and nephews, Brently, Paizlea, Kayleigh, and A. J.; grandparents, Hazel Crowder, Sally and Dan Sanes, and Mildred Tipton; many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Jon Henson and Pastor Linda Parton officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Thursday morning and proceed to Pleasant Hill Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
