|
|
Bryan Clarke Merrell
Knoxville - Bryan Clarke Merrell, 64, died May 11 leaving a legacy of a most compassionate and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, co-worker, and friend to all who knew him. A Knoxville native, he was a multi-sport athlete who graduated from Carter High School and then earned a BA at the University of Tennessee where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau. He later received an MBA, and, after that, an accounting certification truly epitomizing the definition of a life-long learner. Entering his 30th year with the same company, he was the consummate employee, eagerly traversing challenges and seeking innovation in his increasing roles with the global Bayer Pharmaceuticals. In parallel, he also was the consummate father and grandfather who truly relished his time off the clock with his family and friends. As a past board member of Heska Amuna Synagogue, he remained fully engaged in the life of his spiritual community and became a highly regarded lay leader there. He was the husband of Mary Ann Merrell, son-in-law of Judith Rattner, father of Jennye Merrell and Courtney (David) Johnson and the grandfather of Sunday and William Johnson, all from Knoxville. Bryan was the beloved brother of Stacy (Susan) Merrell and Cathy Merrell of Knoxville and also Susan (David) Harwood, Gary Cawn, Steven (Sarah) Cawn, Dan (Martha) Rattner, Ken (Betty) Rattner, and Jerry (Eileen) Rattner. He was preceded in death by his parents John William (Bill) Merrell and Jacquelyn Merrell of Knoxville. In considering his upcoming retirement, in addition to travel, hiking, and enjoying his equal passions for his incredible grandchildren, Pink Floyd, and his Big Green Egg grilling haven, he was mapping out ways in which to initiate programs to provide animal-assisted therapy for seniors or those with special needs. A private service and interment were held at Sherwood Memorial Gardens on May 14 with great appreciation to Rabbi Alon Ferency for officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Knoxville Jewish Men's Club (c/o the Knoxville Jewish Alliance), the UT College of Veterinary Medicine to support their animal-assisted therapy initiatives, or a charity that serves those in need that is most meaningful to you. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 17, 2020