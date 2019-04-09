|
|
Bryan Eugene Jones
Knoxville, TN
Bryan Eugene Jones, 57 of Knoxville, TN passed away on March 26, 2019. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting in the state of Tennessee or anywhere he could . He also loved boating and fishing on Norris Lake, and cruising in his '69 Camaro which he totally restored. Bryan was a graduate of Halls High School. He was the owner of Roofs-N-Stuff roofing company for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his father Newton Lee Jones, Jr and mother Mary Jo Gollahar. He is survived by his wife Kathi Hollander-Jones, step daughter Amethyst Stark - Gibbons, grandsons William and Van Gibbons, step father Ray Gollahar, brother Darrell (Freida) Jones, and sisters Renee (Darrell) Buckner and Darlene Hurst. A memorial service will be held Tuesday April 9, at 7:00 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Receiving of friends will be held prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences for the Jones family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019