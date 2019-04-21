|
|
Bryan Keith Horner
Halls, TN
Bryan Keith Horner age 51, of Halls Crossroads, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. He was a member of Wolf Valley Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by father, Lloyd Horner, Sr.; brother, Lloyd Horner, Jr.; niece, Britney Kiser.
Survivors: mother, Hazel Belew; brother, Danny G. Kiser; niece, Lacy; nephews, Hunter and Colton; faithful companion, Blucy; special friend, Pam Keene; several aunts, uncles and other family members.
Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Stevens Mortuary. Family and friends will meet 12 noon Tuesday at the mortuary to go in procession for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service and interment at Wolf Valley Cemetery in Heiskell. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Bryan's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019