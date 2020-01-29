Services
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Corinth Cemetery
Loudon - Bryan Norris, age 59 of Loudon passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. He attended New Providence Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Norris. Bryan is survived by his mother, Evelyn Kerr Norris; his brother, Tony Norris and several cousins. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Adult Community Training (ACT). Family and Friends will gather at 1pm Friday, January 31, 2020 at Loudon Funeral Home for visitation then proceed to Corinth Cemetery for the graveside service at 2pm. Rev. Felix Kerr and Rev. Mark King will be officiating. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
