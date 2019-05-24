|
Bryce Allen Collier
Luttrell, TN
Bryce Allen Collier - age 19, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed away tragically on May 22, 2019 in Knoxville. Those who knew Bryce, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Born on March 23, 2000 to parents, Amy and Greg Collier of Luttrell, Bryce was an outstanding athlete. He played football, basketball and was an excellent baseball player. Bryce loved his family, friends and sports. He graduated Gibbs High School in 2018 and was currently employed at Clayton Homes. He had so much goodness, so much capacity to bring happiness to others, and such a bright future. The world is a lesser place without him. We love and miss you so much, my son!
He is preceded in death by grandparent, Gene Collier of Luttrell. Bryce is survived by his parents, Amy and Greg Collier, siblings, Blake Collier, Gavin Collier and Jadan Collier; grandparents, Lois "Goggie" Collier of Luttrell; Paul and Susan Bowman of Maynardville; great grandmother, Deanna Collins; and a host of special friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Jeff Leach officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 p.m., Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Community Cemetery for a 1:30 p.m. interment service. Pallbearers, Zack Sands, Cody Craig, Austyn Dunsmore, Noah Norton, Zeke Scott and Lucas Smith; honorary pallbearers, Adam Bryant, Douglas Donahue, Jacob Cooke and Evan Bull. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Bryce Collier. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 24 to May 25, 2019