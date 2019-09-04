|
|
Bryon Bailey
Knoxville - Bryon Edward Bailey, age 49 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Bryon was a faithful member of Dutch Valley Baptist church. He leaves behind his mother Patsy Bailey, grandmother Frances Beeler, daughter Morgan Bailey, sisters Jamey Bailey & Heather Perry; brothers James, Brent and Matthew Bailey; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Charlie Reynolds officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Pleasant View Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service. Pallbearers: James Bailey, Arthur Wolfenbarger, Jerry Wright, Jordan Wolfenbarger, Stacey Fleming and Mark Fleming. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for monetary donations to be made to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019