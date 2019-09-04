Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant View Cemetery
1970 - 2019
Bryon Bailey Obituary
Bryon Bailey

Knoxville - Bryon Edward Bailey, age 49 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Bryon was a faithful member of Dutch Valley Baptist church. He leaves behind his mother Patsy Bailey, grandmother Frances Beeler, daughter Morgan Bailey, sisters Jamey Bailey & Heather Perry; brothers James, Brent and Matthew Bailey; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Charlie Reynolds officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Pleasant View Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service. Pallbearers: James Bailey, Arthur Wolfenbarger, Jerry Wright, Jordan Wolfenbarger, Stacey Fleming and Mark Fleming. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for monetary donations to be made to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
