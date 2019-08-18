Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Buddy Cupp Obituary
Buddy Cupp

Knoxville - Buddy Cupp, age 84, of Knoxville, TN, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family at his home. Buddy was born in Knoxville, TN. Buddy was a firefighter for 34 years, retiring as Captain with the Knoxville Fire Department. He also was a member of the Burlington Masonic Lodge and a veteran of the US Army. Buddy also enjoyed real estate and was an avid gardener. Buddy was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Peggy and his greatest joy was his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Preceded in death by his son, William "Randy" Cupp; granddaughter, Kera Storm Cupp; parents, William J. Jr. and Islona Cupp and sister, Judy Stafford. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy Drewery Cupp; daughter, Beverly Cupp Clark; granddaughters, Magan Cupp Connors (Chris), Shelby Clark Whaley (Dylan); great-granddaughter, Zoey Miller; sister-in-law, Ann Jeffers and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, with a service following at 3:00pm with Rev. Paul Trumpore and Carl Ford officiating. Following the service, family and friends will go in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for Interment. A special thank you to the Vernon Bolden and Harold Davis families. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Retired Knoxville Firefighter Association. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
