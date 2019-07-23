Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bookwalter United Methodist Church Cemetery - meet there at 10:45 a.m.)
Resources
Buddy Inman Obituary
Buddy Inman

Knoxville - Buddy Wayne Inman, age 68, passed away July 21, 2019. He was a member of Glen Oak Missionary Baptist Church. He worked for many years at St. Mary's Hospital and then at Allied Steel. Preceded in death by parents Martha Elvira Parks Inman and Alan Gordon Inman Sr.; brother Joe Inman. Survived by son Michael Inman (Amanda); grandchildren Alyssa Griffin and Elijah Inman; brothers Ed, Alan Jr., Jack, and Danny Inman; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 with a service to follow at 7:00 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, Rev. Danny Skates officiating. Family and friends will meet at Bookwalter United Methodist Church Cemetery at 10:45 am on Thursday, July 25, 2019 for an 11:00 am interment. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 23 to July 24, 2019
