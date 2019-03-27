|
Buddy Michael Bailey
Washburn, TN
Buddy Michael Bailey-age 56 of Washburn passed away suddenly Monday morning, March 25, 2019 at Claiborne Medical Center. He was a member of Nave Hill Missionary Baptist Church and The Union County Rescue Squad. Preceded in death by father, Boy "Buddy" Bailey; brothers, Tim and Ronald Bailey; father and mother-in-law, Hue (Hootie) and Ina Graves.
Survivors: wife, Connie Bailey; daughter, Nicole (Jason) Munsey; sons, Brandon (Kendra), Skyler (Laura), Dalton and Dylan Bailey; grandchildren, Hunter and Riley Munsey, Kambrie, Blakeley, Baisley and Ava Bailey; mother, Ruby Nicley Bailey; brothers, Joey (Barb) and Tony (Sarah) Bailey; sister, Martha Savage; sister-in-law, Valerie Bailey. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Funeral services 2 P.M. Thursday, March 28, 2019, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Joe Graves, Rev. Robbie West officiating with music by Darrell Williams. Interment to follow at Bailey Family Cemetery. Pallbearers: Joshua, Jacob and Dalton Bailey, Ronnie, Tim and Donnie Graves. Honorary Pallbearers: Nephews and members of The Union County Rescue Squad. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the funeral home. The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Wednesday at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019