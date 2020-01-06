Services
La Habra, CA - Buddy Lee Myers, 79 of La Habra, California passed away on December 28, 2019. He was born August 19, 1940 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving 8 years. Buddy worked as a security guard before his retirement after 30 years for the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District in City of Industry, California.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, parents, Frank Willard and Florence Elizabeth Myers, three sisters, Margaret Myers, Betty Brown and Dorothy Thomas, and brother Tommy Myers.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his sisters, Judy (Everett) Pendergrass, Powell, TN, and Jean (Jack) Pendergrass, Pikeville, TN, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends, including special landlord Margie Nicholson.

A graveside celebration of Buddy's life will be held Tuesday, January 7, at 9:45 a.m. in the Riverside National Cemetery with full military honors. Memory Garden Memorial Park and Mortuary in Brea, California in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
