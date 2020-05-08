|
Buenia Frances Wright
Knoxville - Wright, Buenia Frances 89 of Knoxville, TN met her Heavenly Father Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was a member at Cornerstone Baptist Church, previously of Bulls Gap Baptist Church. Frances was artistic in stained glass, gardening, painting and sewing. She loved working on projects with her grandchildren. Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Wesley Wright; son, John Wesley Wright; grandson, Clayton James Wright. She is survived by children, Linda Wright, Dianna (Larry) Farrington, Mary (Sonny) Vincent, Nathan (Melissa) Wright, James (Leanne) Wright; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; traveling buddies, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Debbie Wright; fur baby, Daisy. The family would like to thank UT Hospice, Brandon, RN, Stephanie, RN and Mary, CNA for their exceptional care. Due to the pandemic, a Graveside service will take place Monday, May 11th at 1:00pm at Hamblen Memorial Gardens 5421 E. Andrew Johnson Highway Morristown, TN 37814 with son, James Wright, officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons, Andrew, Connor, Tyler, Tanner, Kobe, Cole, Zane, Caleb, John, and Xander.
