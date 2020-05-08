Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Hamblen Memorial Gardens
5421 E. Andrew Johnson Highway
Morristown, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Buenia Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buenia Frances Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Buenia Frances Wright Obituary
Buenia Frances Wright

Knoxville - Wright, Buenia Frances 89 of Knoxville, TN met her Heavenly Father Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was a member at Cornerstone Baptist Church, previously of Bulls Gap Baptist Church. Frances was artistic in stained glass, gardening, painting and sewing. She loved working on projects with her grandchildren. Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Wesley Wright; son, John Wesley Wright; grandson, Clayton James Wright. She is survived by children, Linda Wright, Dianna (Larry) Farrington, Mary (Sonny) Vincent, Nathan (Melissa) Wright, James (Leanne) Wright; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; traveling buddies, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Debbie Wright; fur baby, Daisy. The family would like to thank UT Hospice, Brandon, RN, Stephanie, RN and Mary, CNA for their exceptional care. Due to the pandemic, a Graveside service will take place Monday, May 11th at 1:00pm at Hamblen Memorial Gardens 5421 E. Andrew Johnson Highway Morristown, TN 37814 with son, James Wright, officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons, Andrew, Connor, Tyler, Tanner, Kobe, Cole, Zane, Caleb, John, and Xander.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Buenia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -