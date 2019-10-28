Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Knoxville - Dunn, Buford A., age 76 of Knoxville went to be with his Heavenly Father on October 25, 2019. Buford was general manager of Frazier Welding and Steel for over 30 years before he retired. Preceded in death by parents, James Clark and Dorothy Dunn. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Valerie Dunn; grandson, Garrett Dunn; granddaughter, Aubrey Dunn; sister, Martha Barrett of Tuscaloosa, AL; five brothers, Rev. David Dunn (Linda) of Louisville, KY. Wayne Dunn (Ronnie) of Frankfort, KY, Gerald Dunn of La Porte, TX, Paul Dunn (Paula) of Columbia, SC, and Dr. James Dunn (Becky) of Muncie, IN; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4-6 PM Friday, November 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Berry Funeral Home with a service to follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers may be made to local charity www.couragetoconquercancer.com. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920 www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
