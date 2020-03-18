Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Resources
More Obituaries for Buford Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buford A. Harper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Buford A. Harper Obituary
Buford A. Harper

Knoxville - Buford A. Harper, age 85 of Knoxville, passed away March 17, 2020 at his home. Member of Belmont Heights Baptist Church. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid Vol fan. Preceded in death by his wife, Cecile Harper. Survived by daughters, Vickie Sanchez, Deborah (Danny) Pursiful, Sharon (Frank) Price, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Although there will be no formal gathering, friends may call at their convenience to pay respects at Weaver Funeral Home on Saturday, from 10:00 am-1:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at 2:45 pm at Lynch Bethel Cemetery, Emory Rd. on Saturday for a 3:00 pm interment. Please do not send flowers, but donations may be made in his honor to the American Red Cross. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Buford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -