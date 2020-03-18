|
|
Buford A. Harper
Knoxville - Buford A. Harper, age 85 of Knoxville, passed away March 17, 2020 at his home. Member of Belmont Heights Baptist Church. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid Vol fan. Preceded in death by his wife, Cecile Harper. Survived by daughters, Vickie Sanchez, Deborah (Danny) Pursiful, Sharon (Frank) Price, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Although there will be no formal gathering, friends may call at their convenience to pay respects at Weaver Funeral Home on Saturday, from 10:00 am-1:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at 2:45 pm at Lynch Bethel Cemetery, Emory Rd. on Saturday for a 3:00 pm interment. Please do not send flowers, but donations may be made in his honor to the American Red Cross. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020