Buford Carl Whitted
Seymour - Buford Carl Whitted, 78 of Seymour TN went home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2020. He was a faithful member of Bells Chapel Church. He retired from the United States Postal Service in 2005 after 24 years of service. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
He was greeted at the gates of Eternity by his Father McKinley and Mother Wilma Valentine Whitted; Brother Stanley McKinley Whitted; Sister-in-law Evelyn Whitted.
He leaves behind to cherish his loving memories, his devoted wife of 56 beautiful years Shirley Gean Whitted; Son Rodney (Charlotte) Whitted; Daughter Kimberly (Bob) Padilla; Brothers Jimmie (Beatrice) Whitted, Kenneth Gerald Whitted, Jack (Diane) Whitted; Sister Charlene (Joe) Rutherford; sister-in-law Sherry Whitted, nine grandchildren, five great-grand children, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday June 7, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920. Funeral services will be held at Berry Highland South Funeral Home on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 12:00pm with a graveside service to follow at Berry Highland South Cemetery at 1:00pm with full military honors. Rev. David Gibson will officiate the services.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.