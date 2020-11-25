Buford "Darrol" DeWitt
Lenoir City - Buford "Darrol" DeWitt age 61 of Lenoir City passed away November 21, 2020 peacefully at his home. Darrol was of the Baptist faith and was a longtime member Shady Grove Baptist Church, Chris Everhart, pastor. He was a graduate of Lenoir City High School. Darrol was an avid sports fan and wrote a sports column for the News-Herald for many years. Preceded in death by his parents, Hollis Buford DeWitt and Lucille Moore DeWitt; grandparents, Hollis and Julia DeWitt, and Cecil Bonnie Moore; brothers-in-law, Lonnie Kirby, Bob Game and Vincent Hicks. Survived by his sisters: Cheryl DeWitt Hicks, Julia DeWitt Bunch (David), and Cindy DeWitt Patrick (John); nephews and nieces: Adam Hicks, Travis Wilkerson, Tyson DeWitt (Abby), Jaclyn Game McKenry (Michael), Jessica Kirby Rogers (Phillip) and Keeli Roberson; great-nephews, Carson Dean Rogers and Janson Kirby Rogers; great niece, Chloe Rogers; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 29th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Dean Bandy officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Darrol's nephews and cousins will serve as pallbearers and great nephews will be honorary pallbearers . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.www.clickfuneralhome.com