1/1
Buford "Darrol" DeWitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Buford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Buford "Darrol" DeWitt

Lenoir City - Buford "Darrol" DeWitt age 61 of Lenoir City passed away November 21, 2020 peacefully at his home. Darrol was of the Baptist faith and was a longtime member Shady Grove Baptist Church, Chris Everhart, pastor. He was a graduate of Lenoir City High School. Darrol was an avid sports fan and wrote a sports column for the News-Herald for many years. Preceded in death by his parents, Hollis Buford DeWitt and Lucille Moore DeWitt; grandparents, Hollis and Julia DeWitt, and Cecil Bonnie Moore; brothers-in-law, Lonnie Kirby, Bob Game and Vincent Hicks. Survived by his sisters: Cheryl DeWitt Hicks, Julia DeWitt Bunch (David), and Cindy DeWitt Patrick (John); nephews and nieces: Adam Hicks, Travis Wilkerson, Tyson DeWitt (Abby), Jaclyn Game McKenry (Michael), Jessica Kirby Rogers (Phillip) and Keeli Roberson; great-nephews, Carson Dean Rogers and Janson Kirby Rogers; great niece, Chloe Rogers; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 29th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Dean Bandy officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Darrol's nephews and cousins will serve as pallbearers and great nephews will be honorary pallbearers . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.www.clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved