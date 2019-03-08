|
|
Buford Fox
Dandridge, TN
BUFORD FOX, age 78 of Dandridge, TN and popular resident of the Oak Grove Community passed away suddenly Thursday, March 07, 2019. He was the son of the late, Pearl and Gladys Fox and was preceded in death by his brother, Hubert Fox. He was a member of the Shady Grove United Methodist Church, retired from American Enka/BASF after 38 years and was a graduate of Maury High School Class of 1959 where he was an outstanding basketball player. Buford was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed sports, farming and spending time with his grandchildren. Survived by his wife, Nancy Sams Fox, children, Chrissy (Bob) Jenkins, Robbie (Tammy) Fox and Katy (Keith) Huffaker; grandchildren, Travis (Kelsey), Chris, Stephen and Corey Jenkins and Ann Elizabeth and Ella Huffaker; great-grandchildren, Bobby and Edie Jenkins; step-grandchildren, Chan Daniels and Jesse Heatherly; step great-grandchildren, Levi Daniels, Aden, Pressely and Eli Heatherly; several nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, 2:00 pm at French Broad Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Robert Brown and Rev. Sherri Fox Franklin officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial gifts be made to the Jefferson Co. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 261, Dandridge, TN 37725, Lakeway Christian Academy, P.O. Box 2159, Morristown, TN 37816 or the Jefferson Co. Emergency Management Service 581 W. Old Andrew Johnson Hwy., New Market, TN 37980
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019