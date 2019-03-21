Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Axley's Chapel Cemetery
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Axley's Chapel United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Axley's Chapel United Methodist Church
Burl Edward "Granddaddy" Summers

Burl Edward "Granddaddy" Summers Obituary
Burl Edward "Granddaddy" Summers

Greenback, TN

Burl Edward Summers "Granddaddy" - age 89 of Greenback, passed away Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Burl loved his church, Axley's Chapel United Methodist Church, where he was a Sunday School teacher and member for over 40 years. Burl entered the Marine Corp during the Korean War and

supported combat missions over Korea as an aircraft mechanic. Following the war, he joined the TN Air National Guard at McGee Tyson Air Force Base. During his over 35 years with the 134th Air National Guard Wing, CMSgt. Summers served in Libya, Italy, Norway, France, and Germany. Granddaddy adored his family, including his wife, Joan Summers, of 46 years. He was often found on the golf course, enjoying shrimp boils with numerous friends, or traveling with his wife on adventures which took them all over the world. Burl was preceded in death by his son, Danny Summers; parents, Marcus and Edna Summers; brothers, Paul and D. R. Summers; sister, Marjorie Bullard. He is survived by his wife, Joan Summers; sons, Marc Summers of Knoxville, TN; Russell Holland and wife Sue, of Concord, NC; daughter, Kim Byard and husband Tony of Loudon; grandchildren: Burl (Terry), Ashley (Craig), Zackery, Tony, Travis, Laura Gail (Cory), Katelyn, Daniel, and Haley; great-grandchildren, Kensley and Sutton; many nieces and nephews, and special friend, Tony Loveday. Graveside services and military honors will be conferred at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23rd in the Axley's Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1:30 Saturday at the Axley's Chapel United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Rich Carnes officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in the name of Burl Summers to Axley's Chapel United Methodist Church c/o Grady Thompson, 5000 Meadow Rd West, Greenback, TN 37742. Arrangements are being made by Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019
