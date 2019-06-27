|
Burl John Bowman
Knoxville - Burl John Bowman of the Hardin Valley Community, Knoxville passed away early Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019 at his home. Burl is a Disabled Veteran of the U S Army. He is retired from Y-12 as a Senior Water Plant Operator and Chief Union Steward for Local #900. He enjoyed welding, farming and golf. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. Burl is preceded in death by his parents, Enloe and Narcie Bowman; sister, Bobbie Embry; triplet sister, Jurl Lovelace; triplet brother, Earl Bowman; brother, Clyde Bowman; infant brother, Marvin Bowman; daughter-in-law, Kari Bowman; step mother Mattie Bowman. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Clara Lovelace Bowman; son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Cheri Bowman; grandchildren, Hannah and Maia; brothers, Barney Taylor and wife Sherry, Allen and wife Janice, Tony and wife Debbie all of Decatur, Alvin and wife Dana of Riceville, sisters, Patti Jo and husband Junior Waller, Linda and husband Johnny Lamb, Mary Farmer, and Peggy Bowman all of Decatur, and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with Rev. Valentine D'Mitriev and Rev. Norman Holland officiating. Interment will follow at Grigsby Chapel Cemetery with graveside services conferred by the U S Army and the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard. In lieu, of flowers, memorials may be made to BBN and Through the Bible radio broadcast.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 27 to June 28, 2019