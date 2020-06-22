Burl Patterson
Burl Patterson

Clinton - Burl Patterson, age 87, passed away June 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Cleo Patterson; brother, Earl Patterson, and sisters, Neva and June Patterson.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol; son, Kevin (Kellie); daughter, Kim (Eric) Ward; grandchildren, Chris and Jon Ward, Quinn Patterson; and three great grandchildren, Rilee, Eli and Levi.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 777 Public Safety Dr.; Clinton, TN 37716. At his request, there will be no services. www.holleygamble.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
