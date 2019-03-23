Services
Burna Lee Haun age 76 of Knoxville, passed away March 20, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. Preceded in death by husband, George Haun; parents, Allen and Emma Lee Latham; brother, Jerry Latham and son-in-law, Kevin Mason. Survived by daughters, Kimberly (Randy) O'Neal and Laura (Michael) McAfee; granddaughter, Jordan (Trevor) Mason;

siblings, Jeter (Darlene) Latham, Betty (Charles) Hardin, Carl (Janet) Latham and Sharon (Wayne) Reed; sister-in-law, Esther (Lynn) Shular; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Saturday at Weaver Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 2:45 pm Sunday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3 pm interment. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 23, 2019
