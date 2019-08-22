|
Burneth Cabage, Jr.
Knoxville - Burneth Russell "Rusty" Cabage, Jr., 66, of Knoxville, TN conquered a rare form of GI cancer when God received him into heaven on August 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reubena and Burneth Cabage, Sr.; his sister, Teresa Green; his mother and father-in-law, Lois and James Swaggerty; and brother-in-law, Michael Swaggerty.
Rusty was a 1971 graduate of Central High School. During his career, he was a machinist at Robertshaw/Fulton Bellows for 28 years before completing his career in 2017 as a maintenance machinist at Y-12. As a 31-year member of Ball Camp Baptist Church, Rusty would quickly tell you that he loved the Lord. When he received his diagnosis and people would inquire as to how he was feeling, his words were always, "I'm blessed." Some of his final wishes included his desire to be remembered as a child of Jesus. He was confident that God was providing his every need, and he knew it was only through God's grace that he had such a good life. He never met a stranger and was loved by all.
Rusty and his wife, Pat, had a unique relationship. They met in the 2nd grade in 1960, reacquainted in 1981 and married in 1986. Theirs is a true and genuine love story, and she was the love of his life. Besides being an incredible husband, father, brother and friend, he was an amazing "Paw" to his beautiful grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Swaggerty Cabage; daughter, Jennifer (Jerry) Owens; son, Travis (Amanda) Cabage; brother, Michael Cabage; four grandchildren, Samantha and Cody Russell Owens and Anna and Cora Cabage; sister-in-law, Tina Swaggerty Collins; nephews and niece, Jeff Cabage, Jay and Emily Collins.
Per Rusty's request, a casual reception will be held Friday, August 23rd from 5-8 pm in the Fellowship Hall at Ball Camp Baptist Church, 2412 Ball Camp-Byington Rd, Knoxville, TN 37931. Please join us for this time of food, fellowship and memories. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Ball Camp Baptist Church.
Mr. Cabage's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019