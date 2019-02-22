|
|
Byron D. North
Kingsport, TN
Byron D. North passed on to the next life peacefully on February 18, 2019 at Preston Place Suites in Kingsport, Tennessee. Born August 30, 1928 in Dayton, Ohio, he served in the Army as a young man before
moving to Oak Ridge for a career at Y-12 as a draftsman and a designer of sprinkler systems. He loved serving in his church as usher, greeter, and youth worker, and was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church in Powell, TN. For many years he volunteered to read with children at a local elementary school.
During his years of declining health, he and his wife Gwenda Fletcher North moved to Kingsport, Tennessee to be near their family. Predeceased by Gwenda and their daughter, Winifred Anne, he is survived by a son, David North, of Knoxville, Tennessee and a sister, Betty L. Paterson of Dayton, Ohio, brother and sister-in-law, Don and Donna Turner, and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the staff of Preston Place, to Amedysis Hospice and to his caregiver, Connie Cope, for their loving care.
There will be a memorial service in the chapel of First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport, Tennessee on Saturday, February 23, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Don Turner
officiating.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home is serving the family of Byron D. North.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2019