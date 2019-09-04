|
Byron Max Jinks
Gatlinburg - Byron Max Jinks, 55, of Gatlinburg, went home to meet his Lord August 31, 2019.
He was a member of Roaring Fork Baptist Church; a loving son, brother, and friend. A beautiful soul, loved by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Robert Louis Jinks, Jr., Stepmother, Wylene Jinks, and brother, Brent D. Jinks.
He is survived by his beloved Mother, Betty Ellen Ogle Jinks; brother Barry Jinks (Karen); sister-in-law DeAnna Jinks; step-sisters Michele Maples (LeRoy), Monique Lanz, and Marci Lanz; nephews Christopher Jinks (Andrea), Boone Jinks, Jared Maples (Rachel), and Jonathan Yarber; nieces Jamie Martin (Tyler), Deidra Ezelle (Matthew), and Audra Epperson; great-nieces and nephews Crystal, Cameron, and Savannah Jinks, and Krew Martin; uncles Clellon Watson (Peggy), Richard Jinks, and Gordon Jinks (Susie); aunt Anne Ogle; and a host of beloved cousins and precious friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:30-6pm Thursday, September 5, 2019 with service to follow at 6pm in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville with Rev. Kim McCroskey officiating. Family and friends will leave in procession from Roaring Fork Baptist Church parking lot by 10am Friday headed to White Oak Flats Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019